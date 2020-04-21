BROADCASTER EZRA TSHISA SIBANDA , says, ban Ethiopian Airlines from Zim’s airspace for ferrying passengers from Coronavirus hit countries after bringing in 65 Zims from UK Corona Virus hit nation

BROADCASTER EZRA TSHISA SIBANDA URGES GOVERNMENT to ban Ethiopian Airlines from Zimbabwe’s airspace because it was putting the country at risk by ferrying passengers coming from Coronavirus hit countries.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says, there is need for common sense to prevail, compassion to be shown as this global health crisis is here with us for sometime. It can take as much as 18 months or more to develop a vaccine for the Corona virus. Ezra being in the UK should realise that the 65 Zimbabweans are possibly mainly Zimbabwe residents with expired or about to expire visitors visas, as no one would risk leaving First world medical care to return to Zimbabweans.

These are mainly returning residents desperate because of cash, accomodation or other crisis including overstaying their welcome with whomever they were visiting, desperate to join their own families especially children in such a global health crisis. Remember that the majority of pilots and Aircraft technicians from as far as the 80s for Air Zimbabwe were trained in Ethiopia and the last thing a nation like Zimbabwe with no planes allowed in Europe airspace because they do not meet several minimum flying standards, would not ban Ethiopia airways. People in difficulty should be able to return to their mother country, case in point the UK has managed to bring back over a million British residents on repatriation flights due to this corona crisis and still has an average 65 flights a day down from 600 or so a day landing mainly bringing back UK residents medical facilities, food and other key deliveries for the nation to run.

What Zimbabwe simply needs to do is quarantine them, in safe healthy welfare and then release them afterwords with accurate records of their destinations for the purposes of track, tracing and monitoring if any medical emergencies arise. The best placed government Minister to address the issue and explain the way forward for this lot and any more Zimbabweans returning home is Nick Mangwana .

In a Facebook post on Monday Sibanda said, “Zimbabwe GVT should immediately ban Ethiopian Airlines operating from Harare & importing COVID-19 to Zim via passengers coming from Europe. Over 90% of COVID-19 cases are linked to people from UK.”

Sibanda argued that the lockdown will not be implemented effectively if the country did not fully close its borders and airspace.

“Lockdown was designed to defeat Coronavirus. It can only be effective when implemented fully, stopping movement of people, closing borders and airports with exception of cargo, containment through self isolation, tracing and tracking down people who have had contacts with those tested positive.

“Last please quarantine those landing in Harare for at least 6 weeks at Belvedere College, test them for COVID-19 before releasing them. Some wont show symptoms in 14 days so keep them for 6 weeks to be sure. Those having thoughts of visiting Zim at this moment in time, use your brains and sit down. Stop risking lives of our poor people back home #COVID-19.”

Zimbabwe has been seeing a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases linked to people coming from Europe. – Byo24

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 310,473 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 310,473 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website

25,278 people like this and 25,348 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,960

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/