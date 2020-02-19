BULAWAYO businessman Oricious Moyo who was alleged to have shot dead Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo, acquitted of murder charge

BULAWAYO businessman Oricious Moyo who was alleged to have shot dead Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo, a former member of Siyaya Art, was today acquitted of murder charges

Moyo (41) of Emganwini suburb, who was facing a murder charge in connection with the death of “MaPecca”, was acquitted by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese. Byo24

