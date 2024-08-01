BULAWAYO City Council has suspended water supply to Western Suburbs supplied by the Magwegwe Reservoir and other areas until Sunday due to scheduled maintenance.

The affected areas include Cowdray Park, Gwabalanda, Maplanka, Emakhandeni, Entumbane, Pelandaba West (Hawkflight), Magwegwe, Lobengula, Lobengula West, Mabutweni, Matshobane, Njube, Luveve, Mpopoma, Magwegwe North, and Magwegwe West. Other areas impacted are Kelvin Industrial Sites, Tshabalala, and Sizinda.

Rehabilitation work is set to begin on Saturday, with water service expected to resume on Sunday, pending the completion of the maintenance.

In a statement, Bulawayo’s Town Clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, explained that the upcoming maintenance is already causing water interruptions in the affected areas.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to inform the public of an interruption of water supplies to all Kelvin Industrial Sites, Tshabalala, Sizinda, and all areas supplied by Magwegwe Reservoir due to planned repair and maintenance work on our 525mm pipeline from Criterion Reservoir to Magwegwe Reservoir,” said Mr. Dube.

The maintenance dates are subject to change based on progress.

“Repair works are focused on the Sizinda valve chambers along Nketa Drive. The works are scheduled to commence on Saturday, August 3, 2024, and are expected to be completed by Sunday, August 4, 2024. Residents should note that these dates and durations may change depending on the progress of the repairs on the pipeline,” he added.

“The City of Bulawayo apologizes to its valued consumers for any inconvenience caused and assures the affected areas that supplies will be restored upon completion of the works and the subsequent restoration of levels in the affected pipeline and Magwegwe Reservoir,” he said.

Additionally, the City of Bulawayo will temporarily suspend the current 120-hour water shedding program for the mentioned areas from August 2, 2024, to August 4, 2024.

Source – the chronicle