Bulawayo Council has permanently closed some informal (CBD)markets including Khothama Market to bring order in the city beyond the lockdown period.

The Bulawayo City Council has permanently closed some informal markets in the Central Business Centre (CBD) including the popular Khothama Market to bring order in the city beyond the lockdown period.

In a notice, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the streets that were used as markets were now open to traffic and pedestrians. Mr Dube said council had identified certain portions in the CBD as temporary facilities to accommodate informal traders but the declaration has now been cancelled.

“The said portions of roads shall be open to normal vehicular and pedestrian traffic with effect from midnight Sunday 3 May. This action is in the national interest and is in line with actions taken by Government to deal with the threat of the Covid- 19 (coronavirus) pandemic,” reads the notice.

The areas that will now be opened for vehicular movement include 8th Avenue between Josiah Tongogara Street and Robert Mugabe Way, portion of 5th Avenue between Robert Mugabe Way and George Silundika Street, portion of 5th Avenue between George Silundika Street and Fife Street, portion of 5th Avenue between Fort Street and Herbert Chitepo Street and portion of 5th Avenue between Herbert Chitepo Street and Lobengula Street.

Meanwhile, refuse collection will now be done fortnightly in the city as the council is experiencing cash flow problems.

“Residents are advised of the changes in the refuse removal collection schedule. Refuse will now be collected fortnightly on the same day that it was being collected on during the weekly regime until further notice. These disruptions are due to reduced cash inflows currently being experienced. These changes in refuse collection are for the eastern areas which will now be collected fortnightly and the Central Business District which will now be collected thrice a week instead of daily,” he said. Sundaynews