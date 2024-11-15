Bulawayo deputy mayor and finance and development chairatrested by ZAAC

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has called for a comprehensive investigation following the arrest of Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu and Finance and Development Committee Chairperson Mpumelelo Moyo on corruption charges. The arrests, executed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) last night, are linked to allegations that the officials demanded a US$20,000 bribe from Labenmon Investments in exchange for facilitating land approval for a cement mixing plant.

In a statement issued earlier today, Mayor Coltart expressed his surprise at the development, having been briefed on the matter by the Town Clerk. “I await further information, but the law must take its course,” Coltart stated, reiterating his administration’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. The mayor emphasised the need for an impartial investigation and the importance of an independent judiciary in handling such cases.

ZACC Communications Manager Ms Simiso Mlevu confirmed the arrests and provided further details of the allegations. According to Mlevu, Ndlovu and Moyo allegedly approached Labenmon Investments after the company resubmitted a land application in April 2024. The company had originally applied for 10 hectares of land in November 2023 but had its application rejected. In April 2024, Labenmon was offered 5.6 hectares, after which the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of US$20,000 from Tsitsi Mapfumo, a representative of the company, claiming it was to be shared among 20 other councillors.

The matter was reported to ZACC, leading to the swift arrest of Ndlovu and Moyo, who are scheduled to appear in court on 16 November. The case has raised alarm about the persistence of corruption within local government structures, particularly as Bulawayo strives to attract investment and foster development while upholding transparency and accountability.

This latest scandal adds to ongoing concerns about corruption at the municipal level, casting a shadow over efforts to improve governance and economic growth in Zimbabwe’s second-largest city. As the investigation progresses, local leaders and residents alike are calling for thorough action to ensure that justice is served and that public officials are held to the highest standards of integrity.

