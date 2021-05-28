- MNANGAGWA'S CASH STRAPPED government to splash over US$1 million on 35 new - double cab Toyotas for top bureaucrats in the Home Affairs ministry.
- BULAWAYO FIRE AND AMBULANCE SERVICE CALLED AGAIN TO another fire at Mpilo Central Hospital, whose cause remains unknown.
- 'BIRMINGHAM & BLACK COUNTRY SANDWELL Bitcoin mine found stealing electricity'
- Covid: 21 June lockdown easing date not guaranteed - Kwasi Kwarteng
- Twenty million doses of Janssen single-dose Covid vaccine have been ordered for the UK after approval by UK
This comes barely 48 hours after another one which left 39 healthcare workers without accommodation, clothes and food.
Acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya says investigations are under way to establish the cause of the second fire. Chronicle