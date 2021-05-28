BULAWAYO FIRE AND AMBULANCE SERVICE CALLED AGAIN TO another fire at Mpilo Central Hospital, whose cause remains unknown.

This comes barely 48 hours after another one which left 39 healthcare workers without accommodation, clothes and food.

Acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya says investigations are under way to establish the cause of the second fire. Chronicle

