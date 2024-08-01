Bulawayo fire brigade attended emergency without water as US$350 000 home went up in smoke in Surburbs area.

Bulawayo fire brigade attended emergency without water as US$350 000 home went up in smoke

The Vella family from Bulawayo’s Suburbs area will never forget July 28, 2024, when a fire ravaged their home, reducing nearly all their possessions to ashes. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, left them with nothing but the clothes on their backs, with losses estimated at approximately $350,000. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. in the kitchen and quickly spread throughout the three-bedroom house.

Fortunately, the occupants managed to escape through a bedroom window, thanks to the design of the burglar bars, which allowed them to remove the screws. The fire blocked the main exit, but Mrs. Ntombizanele Vella, her baby, and the baby’s caretaker were able to get out safely.

The Chronicle visited the site, finding almost everything reduced to ashes. Mrs. Vella recounted, “I first saw the lights flickering on and off, then an explosion followed before the fire started.” She was alerted to the fire by her home security guard, who knocked on her bedroom window.

Mrs. Vella expressed her dissatisfaction with the fire brigade, stating that they were called several times but did not arrive until a neighbor drove to their Famona base to fetch them. When they did arrive, they lacked sufficient water to extinguish the fire, and by the time they tried to help, the house was nearly destroyed.

Mrs. Vella estimated the value of the lost possessions at approximately $350,000, noting that the windows, roof, and walls looked like they had been hit by a powerful explosive. She called upon well-wishers for any assistance they could offer.

Despite the tragedy, Mrs. Vella praised her neighbors and friends for their financial support, food, and children’s clothing. She expressed a strong desire to rebuild and restore her home, filled with cherished memories, but acknowledged that she currently lacks the funds to do so.

Source – The Chronicle