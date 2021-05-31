BULAWAYO KILLER Wisdom Mpiloenhle (25) inscribed 666, a number Biblically known as the mark of the beast and a star associated with the occult on murdered Patience Ndlovu (35), belly in June 2019.

Police spokesperson for Bulawayo Province Inspector Abednico Ncube said Wisdom Mpiloenhle (25) was arrested last week following a tip-off from members of the public.

“On Thursday last week police obtained information regarding the whereabouts of Mpiloenhle leading to his arrest at Wings East Mine, Village 10 Nkankezi, Filabusi and the accused person admitted to committing the heinous act.

“Mpiloenhle allegedly murdered Patience Ndlovu (35), from Cowdray Park suburb, a sex worker whom he had hired and took her to a lodge where they intended to spend the night. During the course of the night, Mpiloenhle allegedly murdered Ndlovu, and inscribed 666 and a star on her stomach with a red substance,” he said.

Ndlovu was found dead at Silver Sands Lodge situated at number 13 Connaught Avenue between Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Jason Moyo Street on June 3, 2019.

Insp Ncube said Ndlovu’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem and it was discovered that she was strangled. “Causes of death were concluded to be asphyxia, strangulation and homicide,” said Insp Ncube.

On June 3, 2019, at around 10AM, Ndlovu’s body was discovered by a general worker who was on duty cleaning the guest rooms. The body was found lying facing upwards fully dressed underneath the bed in the bedroom.

Sources at the lodge said the woman checked in with Mpiloenhle who gave a false Pumula South address as his home at around 3AM on June 2.

On Monday June 3, at around 10AM a staff member went to clean the room and inform the occupants that it was time to check out. She allegedly knocked without a response and eventually opened the door.

When she opened the door, she discovered that Ndlovu was lying dead on the ground. The police were called leading to investigation which indicated that there was a triple six and a star on her belly, blood and a strange fluid were also coming out of her mouth.

Ndlovu was buried at Luveve Cemetery on June 9, 2019. – chronicle