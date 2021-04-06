- THREE Drug dealers caught with cocaine from Brazil on Ethiopian Airline at Harare Robert Mugabe airport.
- ZANU-PF resists calls to amend its constitution to re-introduce a female party VP- to replace Kembo Mohadi .
- BULAWAYO MEDICAL doctor Emmanuel Mucheni (36) arrested for allegedly practicing without a valid licence from Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
- PARLIAMENT seeks High Court recovery of US$55 000 loan and motor vehicle granted to ex MP Chalton Hwende (MDC Alliance} during his time in office.
- 7,9 million people, including 4,1 million children, need urgent life-saving health services and humanitarian assistance in 2021 due to multiple hazards, including the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the economic crisis- United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef)
BULAWAYO MEDICAL doctor Emmanuel Mucheni (36) arrested for allegedly practicing without a valid licence from Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
Emmanuel Mucheni (36) of New Parklands suburb allegedly attended to and issued a prescription to Mr Chenjerai Kudzurunga at 8th Avenue Emergency Clinic without a valid practicing certificate.
Mr Kudzurunga took the prescription to Medi Health Pharmacy located along Joshua Nkomo Street before he tendered it to the pharmacist, Mr Azeem Gaibi, intending to purchase the prescribed medicine.
Mr Gaibi discovered that the prescription was issued by Mucheni and made a police report leading to his arrest.
The medical practitioner pleaded not guilty to one count of defying the Health Professions Act before Ms Rachel Mukanga and was remanded out of custody to April 12.
Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said on February 18, 2021 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Bulawayo received a tip off indicating that Mucheni was discharging medical duties without a valid certificate.
“Police then set a trap before the accused by sending messages to all pharmacies within Bulawayo Central Business District to alert police if they received any prescription issued by the accused,” said the prosecutor. chronicle