BULAWAYO, MHLAHLANDLELA GOVERNMENT COMPLEX, offices evacuated after Agritex had fumigated its offices using hydrogen peroxide without notice to all offices in the block. The offices have been abandoned for safety reasons. This is clearly a major issue of concern considering the access and use of chemicals across Agritex Animal and Crop programmes, clearly a major public concern. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya-chronicle.