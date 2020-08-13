- US GOVERNMENT PROPOSES CHANGING THE DEFINITION OF A SHOWERHEAD to allow increased water flow, following complaints from President Donald Trump about his hair routine.
- Zimbabwean, Durban SA teen soccer player , was killed on Monday together with an SA colleague in a "drive by shooting" incident.
- (MLO) demands US$100 billion to Gukurahundi victims if gvt pay white farmers US$3,5 billion compensation for their farms.
- DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TRIPLE LOCK A-level and GCSE students in England - so results will be highest out of their estimated grades, their mocks and an optional written exam in the autumn.
BULAWAYO, MHLAHLANDLELA GOVERNMENT COMPLEX, offices evacuated after Agritex had fumigated its offices using hydrogen peroxide without notice to all offices in the block. The offices have been abandoned for safety reasons. This is clearly a major issue of concern considering the access and use of chemicals across Agritex Animal and Crop programmes, clearly a major public concern. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya-chronicle.