BULAWAYO POLICE ABDUCT NOMAGUGU MATHUTHU, Zimlive EDITOR, MDUDUZI MATHUTHU’S SISTER …to force Mduduzi out of hiding and hand himself over to the police.

Nomagugu was picked up after police ransacked Mathuthu’s house in search equipment allegedly used by him to incite Zimbabweans to demonstrate against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

A close associate of Mathuthu, Profesor Jonathan Moyo wrote on Twitter that, “After raiding @Mathuthu’s house, ransacking it and turning it upside down in search of imaginary subversive material for tomorrow’s demo, the @PoliceZimbabwe in Bulawayo have abducted Mduduzi’s sister, Nomagugu Mathuthu, and are illegally holding her as bait for her brother!”

According to ZimLive Mathuthu is currently in hiding -Sibusiso Ngwenya- Byo24