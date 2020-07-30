- PROVINCIAL CIO Intelligence Officer , Joseph Mbwanyo, passed away this morning after having tested for Coronavirus. In 7 days Zimbabwe has lost prominent figures including Keith Guzah, Norman Mataruka, Sam Malaba, Perrance Shiri and Colonel Mugwisi
- GLOBAL FINANCIERS SHUT OUT ZIMBABWE, AND THE MILITARISED MNANGAGWA ZANU PF
- BULAWAYO POLICE ABDUCT NOMAGUGU MATHUTHU, Zimlive EDITOR, MDUDUZI MATHUTHU'S SISTER ...to force Mduduzi out of hiding and hand himself over to the police.
- ZIMBABWE POLICE JUSTIFY EXPECTED SHOOTING OF CIVILIANS ON 31ST JULY BY CLAIMING -‘249 armed people threaten to burn fuel stations on Friday’
- PAC (PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORY COUNCIL), FORMER AGRIBANK CEO , Somkhosi Mahamba Temba Malaba has died.
Nomagugu was picked up after police ransacked Mathuthu’s house in search equipment allegedly used by him to incite Zimbabweans to demonstrate against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
A close associate of Mathuthu, Profesor Jonathan Moyo wrote on Twitter that, “After raiding @Mathuthu’s house, ransacking it and turning it upside down in search of imaginary subversive material for tomorrow’s demo, the @PoliceZimbabwe in Bulawayo have abducted Mduduzi’s sister, Nomagugu Mathuthu, and are illegally holding her as bait for her brother!”
According to ZimLive Mathuthu is currently in hiding -Sibusiso Ngwenya- Byo24