- POLICE block MDC's headquarters in Harare , blocking Khupe-led MDC and Chamisa-led party , as the fight for assets control rages on.
- CORONAVIRUS : UK DEATH TOLL HAS surged by another 569 deaths in 24 hours to 2,921 from yesterday 563 fatalities
- CORONA VIRUS: NATIONAL EXPRESS,will suspend all coach services until further notice from Sunday 5 April at 23:59 according to the Express UK Coach Managing Director
- CORONA VIRUS HYPOTHESIS BY Dr THOMAS COWAN, who says this may be history repeating itself and caused by 5G at the Health And Human Rights Summit in Tucson, Arizona
- BULAWAYO POLICE ARREST HUNDREDS of people who were queuing at TM Hyper to buy maize meal, a few hours after the police issued an order instructing people to vacate the CBD and follow the Lockdown regulations that seek to effect social distancing.
BULAWAYO POLICE ARREST HUNDREDS of people who were queuing at TM Hyper to buy maize meal, a few hours after the police issued an order instructing people to vacate the CBD and follow the Lockdown regulations that seek to effect social distancing. Sibusiso Ngwenya Byo 24