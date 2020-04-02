BULAWAYO POLICE ARREST HUNDREDS of people who were queuing at TM Hyper to buy maize meal, a few hours after the police issued an order instructing people to vacate the CBD and follow the Lockdown regulations that seek to effect social distancing.

