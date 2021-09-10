- Businessman Conrad Mwanza has pledged to pay former Warriors skipper Bruce Grobbelaar's salary for a year if the veteran is appointed Zimbabwe senior men's national soccer team coach.
- ZANU PF has reiterated its commitment to work with Zambia’s ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UNPD), to help foster close cooperation on matters of mutual interest.
- Tagwirei whom US says is"notoriously corrupt" and "materially assists senior Zim gvt officials involved in public corruption" unveiled as the flagship sponsor of Zimbabwe's two biggest football clubs, Dynamos and Highlanders.
- MAGISTRATE RULES: "I give powers to those who are permitted by law to exhume the late Robert Mugabe's remains from Kutama and rebury them at the National Heroes Acre in Harare," a copy of the ruling in the local Shona language quoted by Reuters said.
- ENGLAND 134,144 DEATHS WILL NOT GO AHEAD WITH A VACCINE PASSPORTS scheme for entry to nightclubs and large events in England , the health secretary has said.
Bulawayo proportional representation (MP), Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga appointed as the Zimbabwe Ambassador to Sweden.
Misihairabwi-Mushonga contested in the 2018 elections as part of Thokozani Khupe’s MDC camp.
On Friday, Mnangagwa also appointed Lovemore Mazeno and Alice Mashingadze as Ambassadors for UAE and Germany respectively.
Mnanangagwa pronounced the positions in Friday’s government gazette. online