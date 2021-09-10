Bulawayo proportional representation (MP), Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga appointed as the Zimbabwe Ambassador to Sweden.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga contested in the 2018 elections as part of Thokozani Khupe’s MDC camp.

On Friday, Mnangagwa also appointed Lovemore Mazeno and Alice Mashingadze as Ambassadors for UAE and Germany respectively.

Mnanangagwa pronounced the positions in Friday’s government gazette. online