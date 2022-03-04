- CONSTITUTIONAL AMMENDMENT No2 Act concentrates power in President Mnangagwa
- RUSSIA SEIZES EUROPE'S LARGEST NUCLEAR PLANT: Facility which provides 20% of Ukraine's power falls to enemy troops after being set on fire by shelling - as Zelensky accuses Putin of 'nuclear terror' and says he is trying to cause a repeat of Chernobyl
- ZIMBABWE HAS A CULTURE OF POLITICAL INTOLERANCE and violence that has been promoted with impunity and immunity,'-Nelson Chamisa .
- TWO PRESIDENTIAL GUARDS Munyaradzi Munyuki, 27, Busani Moyo, 29, arrested after a family was robbed at gunpoint at a farm in Beatrice, Mashonaland East.
- BULAWAYO PUMP and Steel Company which manufactures windows, door frames, poles and zinc roofing sheets, gutted by fire
PUMP and Steel Company in Bulawayo was gutted by fire on Wednesday, resulting in loss of property worth $15 million.
Council’s acting chief fire officer Lynos Phiri said the fire was caused by sparks from a welding machine. “The fire brigade observed that the fire was concentrated on the mixing plant which is about 14mx1,25x3m full to the brim. The fire affected the overhead crane that moves the finished product. There were welding operations that were on-going resulting in the outbreak of the fire,” Phiri said.
“The suspected cause of the fire are sparks from a welding machine that ignited paint and thinners vapour,” he said.
Pump and Steel manufactures windows, door frames, poles and zinc roofing sheets. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe