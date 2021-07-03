Bulawayo Traffic cop crushed to death by Zupco bus dragged 30metres and ripped to pieces that coudn’t be easily loaded into a police coffin at a roadblock along Khami road.

Bulawayo Traffic cop crushed to death by Zupco bus dragged 30metres and ripped to pieces that coudn’t be easily loaded into a police coffin at a roadblock.

A TRAFFIC police officer who was yesterday crushed to death by a Zupco bus in Bulawayo along City-Khami Road, has been identified as Constable Parity Makaitei Karimazondo.

Const Karimazondo was with her colleagues manning a roadblock and she tried to cross the road when the bus hit her and dragged her for about 30 metres and broke her into pieces. She was stationed at ZRP Bulawayo Traffic West.

It’s not yet clear what caused the accident and officers who were on the scene were visibly shaken following the tragic death of their colleague.

A Chronicle news crew visited the scene of the accident and observed police attending to the accident.

Initially they tried to carry the body into a metal coffin, but due to the fact that it was broken into several pieces they failed.

They resorted to laying the coffin by its side and pushing the body into it.

Officers and members of the public who were at the scene crossed their hands at the back of their heads while others shook their heads in disbelief.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Tandabantu Matanga conveyed his condolences to the Karimazondo family yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged members of the public to be cautious on the road.

“Const Karimazondo was trying to cross the road and as she did, she was struck by the bus, trapped and dragged for 33 metres. She died on the spot. We offer our condolences to the family as said by the police Commissioner-General,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“It is an unfortunate incident and we are urging drivers to be responsible on the road and they shouldn’t speed. When approaching police checkpoints, they should proceed with caution. When stopped they should stop and wait for further instructions from the police- Chronicle