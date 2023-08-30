BURGER KING faces legal claim over size of WhopperBurger King must face a lawsuit that alleges it makes its Whopper burger appear larger on its menus than it is in reality, a US judge has ruled.The lawsuit accuses the fast food giant of misleading customers by showing the burger with a meatier patty and ingredients that “overflow over the bun”.”The plaintiffs’ claims are false,” Burger King told the BBC.Rivals McDonald’s and Wendy’s are facing a similar lawsuit in the US.The class action lawsuit against Burger King alleged that the Whopper was made to look 35% larger, with more than double the amount of meat compared to what was actually served to customers. BBC