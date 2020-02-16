BUS ACCIDENT, AGAIN! 1 passenger died and 16 were injured when a Checheche bound Inter Africa bus overturned at the 27km peg along Harare-Marondera road at 0620am , with 25 passengers on board.

The Inter Africa bus failed to overtake and veered off the road before overturning. It is not clear why a public service passenger vehicle, whose speed should be restricted, would have been speeding and clearly not in control resulting in the accident. This is further proof about how dangerous it is to be on Zimbabwe’s roads, its simply dicing with your life and not worth the risk as www.newzimbabwevision.com reports about the death toll on the road carnage out there. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya

WELCOME EVERYONE: 296,591 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 296,591 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,743 likes

24,790 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,841

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/…

photo- dailynews