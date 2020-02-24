BUS PASSENGER -71 , DIED AFTER BANGING HER HEAD when driver slammed brakes to avoid an accident in St Helens, Merseyside, at lunchtime on Saturday.

A pensioner has died after suffering a head injury when a bus she was travelling on was forced to brake suddenly.

The incident happened in St Helens, Merseyside, at lunchtime on Saturday.

It is reported that a white van stopped suddenly in front of the Arriva bus 89 , which caused the bus driver to slam on the brakes.

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation into the incident, indicating that the incident left a 71-year-old woman with head injuries and hospitalised in a critical condition , bur she later died.

It is reported that the white van driver failed to stop at the scene, however the van driver has has now been traced by police .

This is a distressful and complicated matter as many people are questioning how close the bus was, specifically whether he was travelling a safe distance behind the white van rather than braking harshly. Other people are questioning if the passenger fell because she was not seated and had probably stood up ahead of the bus coming to a complete safe stop.

These are all questions best answered by a police investigation including a review of the bus CCTV, dash cam footage from nearby vehicles, CCTV from surrounding areas and witness statements, the driver’s driving conduct on this journey and so much more . It is only then that a more accurate picture about what transpired can be gathered.

There is need for a serious investigation by both the police and the company’s safety officer and for all public service vehicles to look carefully at driving standards by their drivers, see where they or the system is failing safety standards as these vehicles are meant to be safe places for children, babies in prams, the vulnerable, the disabled, the elderly and everyone else on board including pets, other road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, other vehicles and wild life.

If any failures or negligence by any public service vehicle are noted, such as poor safety or disregard of safety, poor recruitment leading to lack of professional conduct or poor driving standards, wreckless driving, poor maintainance of vehicles such as brakes, steering and other ‘IMMEDIATELY OFF ROAD ISSUES’ are found, then any company management involved needs to face the full wrath of the law such as CORPORATE LAW which can lead to the jailing of the guilty vehicle management.

Public service vehicles are given routes by local councils which are the UK local government and the government must also be held fully accountable for any safety failures on public service vehicles. The public have the power to bring change on issues that directly affect the lives of the users of the public transport such as their safety which is a priority to all. Buses are an important service for transporting the public from their homes to work, business, leisure, schools and much more, Our money keeps these services in business and therefore we need the buses to be fit for purpose as accidents fall far short of expectations on such vehicles. Sibusiso Ngwenya yahoo

The report adds that the spokesperson added: “Anyone who saw the incident is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or the Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 5747 quoting log 438 of 22 February.” yahoo

