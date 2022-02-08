CARE WORKER (48) who raped a 99-year old dementia sufferer jailed for life.

CARE WORKER WHO RAPED a 99-year-old dementia sufferer while shocked family watched on hidden camera, jailed for life.

Phillip Carey, inset, was sentenced to life in prison at Preston Crown Court. (SWNS/PA)

A carer has been jailed for life after being filmed raping a 99-year-old woman.

Phillip Carey, 48, walked into the woman’s room at a Blackpool care home and raped her, Preston Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for life, with a minimum prison sentence of 10 years.

The woman’s family had placed a hidden camera in her room after noticing her behaviour had changed.

The woman, who suffered with dementia, had stopped letting her relatives touch her and begged them not to leave the care home, saying: “They will hurt me.”

Care home worker Phillip Carey has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 10 years in prison. (SWNS)

They watched in horror as footage from the hidden camera showed Carey raping her. They called the police and Carey was arrested.

He later pleaded guilty to rape, sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, and sexual activity in the presence of a person with a mental disorder by a care worker.

In a statement, the woman’s family said: “Our elderly relative has gone through a horrific ordeal at the hands of someone we trusted to care for her.

“We had noticed her behaviour had changed, she became withdrawn, wouldn’t hug or kiss us and she didn’t want us to go when we were leaving.

“And on a couple of occasions she said things that worried us, suggesting she would be punished.

A general view of Preston Crown Court, Preston.

Care home worker Phillip Carey was jailed after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court. (PA)

“We were concerned that maybe someone was being unkind or too rough with her so we decided to install a hidden camera in her room so we could see what was happening. We were shocked and horrified, never imagining that we would see her being abused and raped in her own room.

“We called the police and their response was brilliant. Our lives have changed as we struggle to come to terms with what happened.

“We would like to say to others with elderly loved ones in care… listen to what they are saying and be aware of behaviour changes. If you think there could be something happening to them do something about it.

“We are thankful that Mr Carey has been given a life sentence and that he will not be allowed to harm anyone else.”

Sophie Rozdolskyj, senior crown prosecutor with CPS North West’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offence Unit said: “Carey abused his position of trust and targeted a vulnerable woman whom he should have been caring for. I hope today’s sentence provides them with some comfort, knowing Carey has been brought to justice for his actions.”

Detective Inspector Chris Naidu, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “We commend the victim and her family for their dignity and strength throughout the investigation and court case.”

