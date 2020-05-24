CARE WORKERS, CLEANERS, Social care, health care, support work, hospitality and manufacturing, transport, farming and other jobs who recently worked to save Boris Johnson, are low skilled according to immigration rules and proposed salary requirements for non-UK workers proposed by the UK government

www.newzimbabwevision.com, says, the very so called low skilled workers in Social care, health care, support work, hospitality and manufacturing, transport, farming and other jobs which rightly have a direct or indirect life changing impact on the lives of the people, should be alarmed by such ‘heartlessness’ by the Uk government.

UK CORONAVIRUS statistics currently show that 282 deaths had been recorded in UK over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total now to 36,675 deaths across all UK settings.

These are the the people responsible around the clock for UK peoples’ lives, mobility, medication, and diet, manage catheters, PEG feeds, stoma bags, and hoists, and collaborate closely with many other professionals, requiring diligence, insight, and attention to detail.

These so called low skilled people are mostly foreigners Black Ethnic Minority Groups (BAME) who have been in the front line in the fight against the coronavirus and have suffered the brunt of staff deaths, yet for all they do for Britain, these people who work 24/7 to feed UK from growing and harvesting crops and fruit on farms, transporting the public, treating , supporting, cooking, supporting the UK elderly, disabled and others, are

A care worker, says, the new regulations confuse, wrongly, low pay with low skill. Many low-paid jobs require a high level of skill. In fact, the distinction between skilled and unskilled seems archaic, and more related to academic and non-academic training. Most care workers are required to undertake training before they can start a job, and continue training throughout their working lives. Many also have degrees. We choose to work in care because we want to make a difference in peoples’ lives, not because we are stupid or incapable of doing anything else.

Many low-paid jobs require a high level of skills such as carers earn an average annual salary of £12,500, Construction workers- £15,000, Occupational therapists – £24,414 ,Hotel room attendants: £11,500, Physiotherapists: £22,866. Paramedic: £24,214 and its absolutely wrong to class these key workers,as low pay with low skill under proposed government immigration schemes.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says, wake up people, Politics is a dirty game! Boris Johnson successfully led the UK withdrawal from the Europian Union (EU). His Conservative government are now under pressure from the massive government expenditure in funding workers on the temporarily introduced furlough leave scheme costing billions a month to keep people employed and paid by the government rather than their companies while on leave. We all know that the government is under pressure to restart the economy, get people back into work, generate revenue through taxes on the employed but its a challenge without a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The government is already indicating that companies will have to start paying towards the furlough leave scheme for their employees and reading between the lines, the reason why the government is now ramping up pressure upon the so called skilled workers in Social care, health care, support work, hospitality and manufacturing, transport, farming and other jobs, is because the government is aware, most companies will soon fold up as business has collapsed, life has changed in the UK and worldwide and many will move into different areas, case in point, public transport use has fallen with airlines, grounded, no passengers on buses, trams, trains, ships and hotels, catering and restaurants and takeaways are closed and many are not likely to reopen.

What this means for the nation is massive unemployment across the UK soon , so the government is working on encouraging the British Public who ordinarily look at working in Social care, health care, support work, hospitality and manufacturing, transport, farming and other jobs as low skilled jobs for immigrants unlike white-collar professional, managerial, or administrative work performed in an office or other administrative setting, which are areas most immigrants know very well in UK are, admitted by the former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017 to be Institutionally racist, clearly denying BAME of opportunities and marginalising them. I have always pointed out that, doors may be opened for many with a plastic smile for you, just to silence the grumblings but the system is designed to trip up many and push them out because we all know, Britain is an Institutionally Racist system.

You only need to look back at the Windrush Saga Between 1948 and 1970, when close to half a million Black people moved from the Caribbean to rebuild Britain, which in 1948 faced severe labour shortages, following the Second World War. The immigrants were later referred to as “the Windrush generation but them and their descendants suffered, humiliating Institutional Racism when the British government initially allowed many to be harassed and returned home, while many were denied access to many things including employment, health care and employment as the services of the Windrush generation were no longer needed.

The only way, Boris Johnson government can create employment for the British, is to close all opportunities for foreigners rightly the BAME using the latest Immigration policy, stifle the BAME, deny them opportunity and as they leave employment and leave the country, in theory, the government would have created employment for the British, cut down on the Job seekers allowances and other support costs to the public while generating revenue for taxes when people are encouraged back into employment, Council housing waiting lists will be cut down and many more things will work to the advantage of the government, this is why the new government immigration bill is key to the Conservative government future plans.

Its amazing that the so called low skilled workers in Social care, health care, support work, hospitality and manufacturing, transport, farming and other jobs all played a great role in helping Boris Johnson literally on his death bed in ICU at the London Guy Thomas Hospital to recover from the coronavirus , are today said to low skilled employees, hmn, the same people who have worked round the clock, put their lives at risk on the front line to look after the UK, which recorded-282 deaths in the last 24 hours on 23/05/20,bringing the total now to 36,675 deaths across all UK settings, are, today, seen as disposable, cheap line, low skilled employees, clearly not fit for the UK.

This from the same government which a few days ago was adamant that , foreign doctors, nurses and care workers on the NHS frontline must pay the £400 fees levied by the Home Office to enable them to remain in the UK and continue their work but thankfully within 24 hours the fees were scrapped after mass opposition by not only the public, patients, Labour leader Kier Stammer and Conservative back benchers

The minimum threshold of earnings for points due to low salary for most jobs in the so called low skilled sector will place peoples’ well being and lives at risk as these people, genuinely hold essential skills needed to keep Britain a float,..BORIS JOHNSON KNOWS HE IS ALIVE today because of the love care and commitment of these so called low skilled foreigners! Wake up Britain, this very approach by the British government is why the country is seen as having so called low skilled workers in Social care, health care, support work, hospitality and manufacturing, transport, farming and other jobs.

When the government, looks down upon such people, then rightly so, employers and businesses, do not see any value in their staff, no need to upgrade their wages, accompanying benefits or other, while the public will generally have the same low opinion of such valuable people who place their lives on the front line to help those in need because their opinion is guided by the data which is that the government has a very low opinion of such employees, If you fall into this group of employees, whether BAME or white, this is a time to force the government’s hand by pushing for change in immigration policy, wages and accompanying benefits, The people must unite, speak with one voice and the opposition along with conservative back benchers must bring the conservative government , Home Secretary: – Priti Sushil Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to account for this immigration policy shamble. This cannot be accepted, must be reversed, revised and presented guided by the data which is that the people are not happy with the government immigration policy…we are not yet out of the woods, covid -19 is real! Lest you forget, Britain would never make it without these so called low skilled workers, unsung heroes, who put their lives at risk, on the front line and help to build and keep Britain moving -DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya

http://newzimbabwevision.com/care-workers-cleaners-s…/photo-Sibusiso Ngwenya (R), Kingston Jambawo (C) protesting at the British Prime minister’s residence , No 10 Downing street in 2017