- THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has, fares from ZW$50 to ZW$80 for buses and ZW$80 to ZW$100 for commuter Kombis
- MNANGAGWA'S administration blocked from seizing Jonathan Moyo's Mazowe farm after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the exiled former cabinet minister.
- SOUTH AFRICAN media personality Minnie Dlamini and husband Quinton Jones have announced their separation after four years of marriage.
- CCC Launch rally
- ZANU PF MIDLANDS drills boreholes in Gweru Mkoba constituency to mitigate perennial water challenges.
CCC Launch rally
Posted on by newzimbabwevision
Related Post
- THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has, fares from ZW$50 to ZW$80 for buses and ZW$80 to ZW$100 for commuter Kombis
- MNANGAGWA’S administration blocked from seizing Jonathan Moyo’s Mazowe farm after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the exiled former cabinet minister.
- SOUTH AFRICAN media personality Minnie Dlamini and husband Quinton Jones have announced their separation after four years of marriage.
- ZANU PF MIDLANDS drills boreholes in Gweru Mkoba constituency to mitigate perennial water challenges.
- ZIMBABWEAN RUSTLERS have stolen 118 cattle from Botswana’s Semolale area in the past three weeks.