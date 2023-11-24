CCC OPPOSITION now wants Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue

CCC OPPPOISITION now wants Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue

The highest decision-making body of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is urging its leader, Nelson Chamisa, to engage in negotiations with President Mnangagwa. This directive emerged during the Citizens National Assembly (CNA) session, which aimed to strategize the future of the beleaguered main opposition.

Following a disputed election that drew condemnation from observers, Zimbabwe finds itself in a political impasse, with the main opposition challenging the legitimacy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who emerged victorious over Chamisa in the August plebiscite.

The CNA, in its resolutions, emphasized that political dialogue addressing electoral and political reforms, leading to the establishment of a transitional framework, is the key to resolving the ongoing political crisis.

“The Assembly reaffirmed its decision, mandating the leader, President Nelson Chamisa, to pursue political dialogue as the only way to decisively resolve the nation of Zimbabwe’s ongoing and worsening political crisis through peaceful resolution of the political stalemate. The Assembly reiterated that dialogue must be principle-driven and value-laden,” stated the resolutions.

Amid escalating political tensions, reports of alleged abductions of opposition members have surged. The CCC has accused the Zanu-PF-led government of suppressing dissenting voices.

The CNA, acknowledging the deteriorating human rights situation, condemned recent abductions, murders, arbitrary arrests, unlawful recalls, and the continued illegal detention of political prisoners. The assembly specifically condemned the abduction and murder of Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya, expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in bringing the culprits to justice.

The CCC called on relevant state authorities to restore Zimbabwe to the rule of law and constitutionalism, urging local and international human rights organizations to hold the government accountable for its actions.

Source – newzimbabwe