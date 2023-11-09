CCC SEC Gen Sengezo Tshabangu recalls 15 councillors including Harare Mayor and deputy Mayor

CCC SEC General Sengezo

Tshabangu recalls 15 councillors including Harare Mayor, deputy mayor.

EMBATTLED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has once again been thrown into a political tailspin as self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has recalled Harare Mayor Ian Makone and his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe.

Barely three months after the general election, Tshabangu’s power trip continues in CCC as he has recalled nine more councillors.

Ian Makone, Kudzai Kadzombe, Denford Ngadziore, Lovejoy Chitegu, Samuel Gwenzi, Chido Hamauswa, Tiriboyi Sabina, Florence Cheza. Matimba Fadzai, are the latest to be axed by Tshabangu.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando, Tshabangu said the nine councillors no longer belong to the CCC.

“Kindly be advised that the following Councilors were under Citizens Coalition for Change political party, and have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change,” read the letter.

Tshabangu is buoyed by a recent High Court judgment that upheld his recalls of 15 members of parliament in October.

The Bulawayo-based CCC “member” last weekend indicated that he was not done with recalls.

Herald.