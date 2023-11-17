CCC Sec Gen Tshabangu recalls Kwekwe Mayor Madzorera, Deputy Chigarande and councillor Chisvo

CCC’s Secretary General Sengezo Shabangu has issued a recall for Kwekwe Mayor Henry Madzorera, Deputy Mayor Melody Chingarande, and another councilor, Simon Machisvo.

This move follows the recent expulsion of 13 additional CCC MPs and five senators. However, a High Court interdict has been implemented to halt further expulsions of elected opposition members.

Shabangu, labeled an impostor collaborating with Zanu-PF by the CCC, asserted that the ousted councillors were no longer affiliated with the opposition, a consistent justification in all his “recall” correspondences.

Acting Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, in a letter dated November 13 and addressed to the Kwekwe City Town Clerk’s office, stated, “I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) stating that the following councillors have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change political party.”

The letter further explained that the recalls were based on section 278 (1) of the country’s constitution, “as read with Section (1) (k),” and declared the mentioned wards as vacant. Garwe instructed, “In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies.”

