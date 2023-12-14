CCC SEC Gen Tshabangu recalls Harare Mayor Lovejoy Chitengu

CCC Sec Gen SENGEZO TSHABANGU recalls

Harare’s Mayor Lovejoy Chitengu

The City of Harare will have its fourth mayor in four months after local government minister Winston Chitando confirmed the recall of Lovejoy Chitengu as councillor for Ward 36.

The recall instigated by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be CCC interim secretary general, was originally communicated to the local authority on November 13 by Chitando – before Chitengu was voted mayor.

Following a series of back and forth letters with the City of Harare, Chitando clarified in a December 11 letter to Harare’s town clerk: “Reference is made to… our minute to yourselves dated November 13; your minute to ourselves dated November 16 and the received communication from Citizens Coalition for Changs dated November 26 on the matter of Lovejoy Chitengu who has ceased to be a member.

“In terms of section 278(1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe as read with section 129(1)(k), ward 36 is vacant.

“Please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the vacancy.

Jacob Mafume was Harare mayor until the August 23 general elections. Councillors elected Ian Makone as Harare mayor on September 11 before he was recalled by Tshabangu on November 13.

Curiously, the same communication of Makone’s recall sent by Chitando on November 13 also contained Chitengu’s name, but he carried on regardless and Harare councillors subsequently elected him mayor on November 21.

The local authority must now elect a new mayor, the fourth for the city since August.

The Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa which sponsored the recalled councillors is fighting in court to reestablish authority after5 dismissing Tshabangu as an impostor.

Source – zimlive