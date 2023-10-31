CHAMISA CCC elders acknowledge existence of Sengezo Tshabangu’s grievances that require resolution

CHAMISA CCC Elders acknowledge the existence of Sengezo Tshabangu grievances within the opposition party that require resolution. However, they view Sengezo Tshabangu’s initiated recalls as a drastic measure that has diverted people’s attention away from their post-election plans.

This perspective was shared during a press conference held by the Elders in Bulawayo on Monday. Some CCC members present at the conference alleged that corrupt business figures in the city were backing Tshabangu because they wanted to prevent the new CCC administration from scrutinizing their contracts and tenders.

Tshabangu, who has declared himself the CCC’s interim Secretary General, has thus far recalled 15 MPs, nine senators, and 17 councillors, with the majority of them being from Bulawayo.

CCC Elder Matson Hlalo, a former Bulawayo Senator, recognized the presence of grievances among party members but stressed that the recalls were not authorized. He explained that, as concerned citizens, they had been addressing these issues with the intention of resolving them internally at an appropriate time. They had conducted several meetings involving all stakeholders who participated in the nomination processes, and they had planned to refer the matter to the Chaplains Department, an internal body within CCC.

Hlalo argued that Tshabangu lacked the proper authority to issue recalls and should have followed the same procedure the Elders had employed. According to Hlalo, the Chaplains Department had contacted concerned citizens, and their report was submitted to the president’s office. Hlalo expressed disappointment that Tshabangu was portraying the situation as if he had the support of Zanu-PF.

Hlalo claimed that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa had also promised to address all complaints at an appropriate time. He highlighted that politicians should refrain from making recalls a habit and instead address issues through proper channels. He raised concerns about the negative impact of greed and corruption in politics.

Hlalo also admitted that CCC had internal challenges, particularly during the admission of nomination papers, which had been marred by shenanigans. However, he emphasized the need to move forward and not dwell on past issues.

Tichaona Mujati from the Chaplains Department did not dispute the presence of grievances in CCC, but he noted that resolving these issues was hampered by time constraints. He mentioned that there were disgruntled candidates, and the Chaplains Department was dealing with national challenges during a busy election period.

Mujati explained that the Elders had initially intended to address these issues internally, but Tshabangu’s actions had disrupted their efforts. He mentioned that Chamisa had come to Bulawayo to address some of the disgruntled members and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

In conclusion, the Chaplain stressed that Tshabangu’s implementation of recalls had been too radical, leading to a distraction from the party’s objectives.

However, a CCC member named Joe Mkandawire asserted that the root cause of Tshabangu’s actions was greed, alleging that he had received support from certain corrupt business individuals who had been receiving tenders in Bulawayo.

