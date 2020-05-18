Chamisa has sought the intervention of the UN in the alleged abduction and torture case of his three-party members by suspected State security agents on Wednesday last week.

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has sought the intervention of the United Nations to facilitate investigations into the alleged abduction and torture of his three-party members by suspected State security agents on Wednesday last week.

The Zimbabwe government was quiet until the media went ballistic and spread the matter across the globe.

It is only when this happened, that the government forced the police to hold an identification parade.

The court case involving police officers who are accused of brutally assaulting two women from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo was further postponed, Friday, with the lawyers representing the latter citing that investigations have not been thoroughly conducted. The two Bulawayo sisters who were severely assaulted by police officers for violating the country’s lockdown rules Thursday identified their alleged assailants during a parade.

The two women, Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu, who are sisters, claim they were handcuffed, assaulted, labelled ‘prostitutes’ and tribally insulted by police officers based at the Cowdray Park police base after they had gone to the shops to buy some foodstuffs on April 16.

Attorneys told CITE in an interview at Western Commonage Magistrate’s Court that the police did not fully comply with the order given by the director of public prosecution.

Last Saturday the case failed to kick off after the lawyer raised concern that an identification parade had not been carried out for the victims to positively identify the police officers who allegedly brutalised them.

The identification parade was eventually done on Thursday at Luveve police station and the two women positively identified two of the police officers, Simbarashe Bvekwa and Tichaona Zariro.

The two were in court on Friday and were represented by Maclean Mahaso from Tanaka Law Chambers.

“The investigations are bringing something up. Although there are one or two things that need to be attended to. The entry which was given by the director of the public prosecution was not fully adhered to and we insist that there is need that the entry be fully complied with,” said Sithole.

“There are some administrative issues that need to be complied with before the accused persons are brought to court. An identification parade was done and two police officers were picked up. Those were the ones who assaulted the two women but there are other officers who participated by omission-that’s the other thing that was not attended to.”

“There is a vehicle,” Sithole added “which was used as a getaway car at some stage and it has not been investigated to see who was the driver thereof. But I think we are in the right direction the only thing that we need to do is to catalyse investigations and attend to the entries by the director of the public prosecution.”

To put everything into context, Chamisa MDC Party secretary for international relations Gladys Hlatywayo yesterday wrote to the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment, Nils Melzer in Geneva asking for an international probe team to visit Harare and investigate the matter.

Hlatywayo said the MDC Alliance no longer had faith in government probing its security services because of the Zanu-PF-State conflation, hence the decision to appeal to the UN.

Part of the letter read: “My name is Gladys Hlatywayo and I am the secretary for international relations for the Movement for Democratic Alliance party (MDC A) led by advocate Nelson Chamisa in Zimbabwe. I am writing to your mandate to formally request support for an independent inquiry into the recent abduction, torture and sexual abuse of three female youth leaders of our party.

“This particular abduction is not isolated as the MDC Alliance has recorded 49 abductions by State agents outside the latest case since August 2019. In January 2019, 17 women were sexually assaulted by members of the military. These violations are happening with impunity as no investigations are carried out and perpetrators are not held to account. In this particular latest case of the three MDC Alliance young female leaders, the police spokesperson [Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi] initially confirmed to the State-run newspaper, The Herald, that the three had been arrested, but the police later tweeted denying responsibility. Please open the following links for the two contradicting statements made by the police.”

Hlatywayo told NewsDay it was time to bring the abductors to book.

“We have written to push the justice envelope. The manner in which the young women were first put in police custody and later handed over to unknown people is a serious indictment on the credibility of our institutions. Given this party-State conflation, it is, therefore, an impossibility for State organs to conduct a credible investigation. We are mobilising the international community to support our bid for justice for these young women. Torture, abductions and sexual abuse are serious international crimes and any norm-violating regime must be held to account. The crimes also obviously violate our national charter and cannot be allowed to go unchallenged,” she said.

Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe, youths assembly deputy chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri and vice organising secretary Netsai Marova were reportedly arrested at a police roadblock in Warren Park, Harare on May 13 while protesting against the harsh economic conditions under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Police initially told the State media that the activists were taken to Harare Central Police Station, but later recanted the statement, saying they were unaware of their whereabouts.

The women were found dumped in Bindura two days later, heavily traumatised. DISCUSS -Sibusiso Ngwenya newsday, cite