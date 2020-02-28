Chamisa says Mnangagwa risks failure to complete his term of office if he does not embrace the MDC’s proposals for political and electoral reforms.

Chamisa says Mnangagwa risks not completing his term of office if he does not embrace MDC’s proposals for political and electoral reforms.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa risks failure to see through his term of office if he does not embrace the opposition party’s proposals for political and electoral reforms.

Speaking during the launch of the MDC’s 20 Principles for Reliable, Inclusive and Credible Election in Zimbabwe (PRICE) document in Harare yesterday, Chamisa said Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party had no choice but to comply with the opposition party’s demands.

“Freedom is not given on a silver platter and it is not donated so we don’t expect that Zanu-PF will be our donor because they cannot donate what they do not have.

“They are the oppressor so we will demand our freedom and we don’t care what they say or do. Zanu-PF and ED must reform or deform and when you deform you are out. They must shape up or ship out,” said Chamisa.

The MDC president said the ruling party was mistaking their pursuit of a peaceful resolution for weakness.

“They think we do not have the instruments for other but soon we will be forced to take that route. We have nothing to lose when there is instability because we do not own property. They will be the first customers in terms of their losses so if you don’t want to listen to us, we will cause . . . pressure to be on you. They will try all manner of tactics, including intimidation and arrests but we don’t care,” Chamisa said.

The threats by Chamisa come despite government making it clear that it will not hesitate to arrest the 42-year-old politician and other opposition officials pushing for the ouster of Mnangagwa, whom he claims lacks legitimacy.

But the defiant Chamisa said Zimbabweans must not rely on foreigners to resolve the political crisis in the country.

“I have heard people making value-laden statements about (former) president (Thabo) Mbeki but we don’t expect South Africa or Americans to solve our problems,” he said.

The MDC electoral document proposes an alternative Electoral Amendment Bill. Among other proposals, the MDC wants the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s independence guaranteed by making it accountable to Parliament as well as giving citizens in the diaspora the right to vote.

The party also wants the delimitation exercise to be devoid of political interference and that it be conducted in a professional and impartial body “with a clearly defined operational framework”.The document also proposes accreditation of election observers to be done by an independent panel chaired by an Electoral Management Body.

“Adjudication of election disputes must be done in a fair and timeous manner with the complainants’ right to be heard strengthened,” the document reads.- dailynews

Join the group and encourage others to join 300,212 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 300,212 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,836 likes

24,884 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,855

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4