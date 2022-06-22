CHIBUKU Beverages has unveiled a new opaque beer brand with a banana flavour variant

MANY BEER DRINKERS IN ZIMBABWE, remember adding Flavour Raver chocolate in the late 1980s to it but now Delta Beverages has unveiled new Chibuku banana flavour a new Chibuku opaque beer brand with a banana flavour.

The beer, Chibuku Super Banana Flavour variant is brewed with the same traditional taste profile as its sister brand, but will offer a unique and carbonated taste experience, with a well-balanced flavour. Sibusiso Ngwenya source Newsday.

