- A NKAYI DOLAHALI, HLEKISA VILLAGE family in Matabeleland North Province lost 21 cattle through accidental poisoning following a breakdown in communication which resulted in a dangerous grain protectant being administered on them.
- NKOMO ADVISED EX ZIPRA combatants to contribute $50 each to acquire Nitrum Investments Holdings, which owned farms and buildings.
- "WHAT CRISIS? ZIMBABWE is performing well. We have put measures in place to fight inflation, people should not panic, everything is in order, zvinhu zvese zvakarongeka (all is well)."-finance minister Mthuli Ncube.
- SOUTH AFRICA adopts multi-pronged approaches to tackle the scourge of xenophobia through community dialogues and soccer matches between foreigners and locals, among other interventions, a government official said here on Monday.
CHIBUKU Beverages has unveiled a new opaque beer brand with a banana flavour variant
MANY BEER DRINKERS IN ZIMBABWE, remember adding Flavour Raver chocolate in the late 1980s to it but now Delta Beverages has unveiled new Chibuku banana flavour a new Chibuku opaque beer brand with a banana flavour.
The beer, Chibuku Super Banana Flavour variant is brewed with the same traditional taste profile as its sister brand, but will offer a unique and carbonated taste experience, with a well-balanced flavour. Sibusiso Ngwenya source Newsday.