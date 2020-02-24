Chief Ndiweni forgives his cousin Nkala over Gukurahundi genocide, not tribal but a gvt operation including both Ndebeles and Shonas.

NTABAZINDUNA CHIEF NHLANLAYAMANGWE NDIWENI SAYS HE FORGIVES HIS COUSIN ENOS MZOMBI NKALA over Gukurahundi genocide, as this was not tribal but a government operation which included both Ndebeles and Shonas.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says that Zimbabwe’s nemesis, ZANU was formed on 8 August 1963 when Ndabaningi Sithole, Henry Hamadziripi, Mukudzei Midzi, Herbert Chitepo, Edgar Tekere and Leopold Takawira decided to split from Joshua Nkomo’s ZAPU at Enos Nkala’s house in Highfield. as these Zanu founders were dissatisfied with the militant tactics of Joshua Nkomo. Enos Mzombi Nkala (23 August 1932 – 21 August 2013) was one of the founders of the Zimbabwe African National Union.

Enos Nkala was a hated person by Matebeleland because he had openly said hewished he could have washed off being Ndebele.

Following independence in 1980, he served as Minister of Finance until 1983, when the portfolio was consolidated into Finance, Economic Planning and Development and handed over to senior minister Bernard Thomas Gibson Chidzero. Nkala moved sideways to become Minister of National Supplies until 1985 and Home Affairs and Defence after the 1985 election. As Defence Minister he was involved in the notorious Gukurahundi pogrom against the Northern Ndebele people, although he issued a number of conflicting statements on the nature of his involvement.[3]

Nkala stated that he regretted his role in the Gukurahundi and that he would never do it again. He described his involvement as “eternal hell” and publicly blamed Mugabe for ordering it. At the Imbovane YaMhlabezulu meeting held in Bulawayo on 26 February 1998, Nkala, who was a guest speaker alongside Joseph Msika (National Chairman of ZANU-PF), repeatedly denied involvement in Gukurahundi.

While serving as Zimbabwe’s Home Affairs Minister, Nkala rejected allegations by Amnesty International, the London-based human rights organisation, which had reported beatings, electric shocks and other torture at government detention camps after the July 2006 general election.

Nkala claimed to have written a book chronicling ZANU-PF since its formation, including the Gukurahundi massacre and the assassinations of high-profile politicians using car accidents. He blamed the death of ZANU figures Josiah Tongogara and Herbert Chitepo and others on Mugabe. He is alleged to have had an affair with Sally Mugabe,

While a minister in the ZANU-PF government, Nkala became embroiled in the ‘Willowgate’ scandal, concerning the allocation of new motor vehicles to government officials, especially ministers, by Willowvale Motors in Willowvale Harare.[6] The vehicles were subsequently sold at a huge profit. The scandal was eternalised in song by Solomon Skuza, a Ndebele musician, in the hit single ‘Love and Scandals’, in which he asks “how can someone buy a car and sell it again? On 21 April 2008, following the March 2008 presidential election, Nkala urged his “colleagues to let President Mugabe retire with dignity”

Nhlamabaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamnagwe Ndiweni says he forgave his relative Enos Nkala who was an active participant in the Gukurahundi genocide that killed more than 20 000 citizens of Matabeleland and Midlands region.

In a tweet recently, Ndiweni said the Gukurahundi genocide was not tribal but a government operation that included both Ndebeles and Shonas.

Said Ndiweni, “Here to dispel this notion that Gukurahundi was tribal, Gukurahundi belongs to the government of the day! Plenty Ndebele’s where involved including my own relative Enos Nkala. He died very remorseful trying albeit unsuccessfully to get RGM to apologise. We FORGIVE YOU just apologise!”

Ndiweni added that the victims of Gukurahundi were not looking for individual apology but for the government to apologise and set a precedent that killing other people is wrong.

“Fuelled being the operating word the planning, the purpose, the fuelling all belonged to the government, they deliberately encouraged the tribal angle to use it as refuge after they had achieved their agenda.

A good apology isn’t about intentions. It’s about impact.

I didn’t mean to hurt you. I’m sorry I did. And I promise to do better next time.

That is the Essence we demand in an apology.ONLY that will lead to healing,this mirage of a perpetrator being mediator is laughable!

“We are not looking for an individuals apology but the government, an apology accepts guilt, shows remorse and allows for reburials(which we want). An apology shows current and future soldiers that shooting civilians in cold blood is wrong!”

– Byo24

