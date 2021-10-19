- CHINA HAS FIRED ‘ a nuclear -capable hypersonic missile that circled the earth before speeding towards its target and striking the target' catching US intelligence services by surprise, it was reported.
- HARARE SODOM AND GOMORAH SEX PARTY-FIFTEEN of the 16 Harare residents arrested on Saturday for engaging in a sex orgy at a private house in Kuwadzana 2 were yesterday released on free bail and remanded to today.
- COVID-Russia records over 1000 deaths in 24 hours
- Former US Secretary of state Colin Powel (84) has died of covid complications.
- PRANDORA PAPERS REVEAL that President Mnangagwa is surrounded by dodgy financial and business characters.
CHINA HAS FIRED ‘ a nuclear -capable hypersonic missile that circled the earth before speeding towards its target and striking the target’ catching US intelligence services by surprise, it was reported.
CHINA HAS FIRED ‘ a nuclear -capable hypersonic missile that circled the earth before speeding towards its target and striking the target’ catching US intelligence services by surprise, it was reported.The technology demonstrates an advanced space capability showing China’s progress on hypersonic weaponry to be far more developed than US officials realised, according to the Financial Times.