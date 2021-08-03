- Chinese city of Wuhan will begin testing its entire 11 million population, after Wuhan recorded 7locally transmitted cases - the first local infections in more than a year.
- 40 burials per day, Harare Council short of grave diggers in its eight cemeteries as COVID-19 daily death toll surges
- Writer Conway collapsed and died around 4pm at his House today.
- CHINA after Chiyadzwa diamonds mining, invests US$37,5 million into RG Mugabe Airport and ZW$1 billion in Zimbabwe Iron and Steel (Ziscosteel)
- HARARE City Council overwhelmed due to a shortage of nurses and grave diggers, 51 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Wuhan has recorded seven locally transmitted cases – the first local infections in more than a year.
The city of 11 million people shot into the spotlight after the coronavirus was first detected there in 2019.
China is currently seeing one of its biggest outbreaks in months, with 300 cases detected in 10 days.
Some 15 provinces across the country have been affected, which has led to the government rolling out mass testing measures and lockdown restrictions.
Authorities have attributed the spread of the virus to the highly contagious Delta variant and the domestic tourism season. BBC