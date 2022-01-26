- JUST LIKE , BACK IN 2003, ZIMBABWE National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) has again appointed Joseph Chinotimba as the association's political commissar.
CHINHOYI MAN JAILED 25 YEARS after murdering his wife who had asked him not to drink his boarding children’s Mazoe Orange Juice.
THE High Court in Chinhoyi has sentenced a local man to 25 years imprisonment for the cold-blooded murder of his wife during a fight over Mazoe Orange Juice.
The gruesome killing happened in March last year. Nelson Nhunge of Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chinhoyi was convicted of murder when he appeared before Justice Philda Muzofa at the Chinhoyi High Court last week.
According to state papers, Nhunge picked a fight with his wife Faith Mhlanga (36) after she told him to stop drinking Mazoe drink, which was meant for the couple’s school-going children. During the heated argument, Nhunge stabbed his now-deceased wife three times on the neck using a kitchen knife.
Mhlanga died on the spot as a result of the heinous attack after bleeding profusely.
Herekiya Maromo represented the state. newzimbabwe