CHINHOYI medical doctor (30) killed by dislodged truck wheel while walking on roadside

On Wednesday, a tragic incident occurred at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, claiming the life of Dr. Tinotenda Madzima (30), a young medical doctor stationed at the hospital. The shocking incident occurred when Dr. Madzima was struck and fatally injured by a wheel that had dislodged from a passing haulage truck along the Harare-Chirundu Road.
The incident, which has deeply saddened residents of Chinhoyi, situated 115km northwest of Harare, was confirmed by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, in a post on X. According to Nyathi:
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic accident involving a Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital Government Medical Officer, Dr. Tinotenda Madzima (30), which occurred on 3 January 2024 at about 0700 hours at the 116-kilometer peg along Harare-Chirundu Road. The doctor was walking along the road when he was hit on the back by a wheel which had dislodged from a Scania haulage truck traveling towards Harare. The victim died on the spot.”
This tragic incident follows closely on the heels of another similar accident, where a police officer from Marondera traffic section, identified as Constable Mirongo, was fatally struck by a loose wheel that had detached from the trailer of a passing haulage truck. The incident occurred at the 51-kilometer peg along Harare-Mutare Road, leading to Constable Mirongo’s immediate demise on Monday.
