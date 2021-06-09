Chinhoyi Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) arrested for undermining authority or insulting President Mnangagwa.

- MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa demanded compensation for party activists Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere, who spent 8 years at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for a murder charge which was quashed by the Supreme Court last week
- A Guruve Zimbabwe poisoned his girlfriend's well, a bucket of maize-meal, five minors, two adults after she greeted her ex-boyfriend.
- Under-30s set record-breaking day Covid-19 jab bookings, 100,000 bookings an hour between 07:00 and midday,
- A driver who was sacked after he was seen drinking in a social club while off work through illness has won his case at an employment tribunal.
- Adelaide Chikunguru replaces Mnangagwa's niece Helliate Rushwaya, as the ZBC substantive Chief Executive Officer with effect from today.
A 29-year-old male officer with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) was recently arrested for undermining authority or insulting the President.
The accused, Kudzai Peter Mushonga who is stationed at Chinhoyi Prison Camp as a prison officer is expected to appear in court this afternoon.
The accused is charged with undermining authority of/or insulting President as defined in Section 33 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9.
State papers allege that Mushonga responded to a picture of the President and traditional chiefs paying respect to the statue of Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana on May 26.
He is accused of commenting on the picture through his Facebook account as saying, “Dai vakapenga vese vakapfugamira chidhori ichoooo” translated as “may all those who kneeled for the statue have mental instability.” chronicle