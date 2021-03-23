CHIPINGE UFO SIGHTING LIKE THE 1994, UFO sighting near Ruwa at Ariel School when over 100 pupils and staff saw an unidentified shiny Flying disc landing and occupants of the UFO stepping out to meet them while sending them telepathic communications; Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge also confirmed seeing a star headed UFO on Friday night headed eastwards with a frightening explosion-like sound

CHIPINGE UFO SIGHTING LIKE THE 1994, UFO sighting near Ruwa at Ariel School when over pupils saw an unidentified shiny Flying disc landing and occupants of the UFO stepping out to meet them while sending them telepathic communications; Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge also confirmed seeing a star headed UFO on Friday night headed eastwards with a frightening explosion-like sound.

Asked to give a description of what the over 100 witnesses including pupils and staff at Ariel school in 1994, they gave a common picture as shown here,..hmn mass hysteria or genuine UFO sighting? ….Interesting!