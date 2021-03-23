- COVID-19 'WE HAVE A NEW, MORE DEADLY PANDEMIC'-Chancellor Angela Merkel sounds dire warning over dominant UK Covid variant in Germany as she orders Easter lockdown
- 4 CHINHOYI Provincial Hospital laboratory staff arrested for issuing 48 fake Covid-19 certificates.
- A ZIMBABWEAN woman murdered a newborn baby in a bowl of hot water then buried him in a plastic bag in a shallow grave.
- ' £5,000 fine if you travel to or be present at an airport, ferry or train station to leave the UK from 29 March 2021'-Government
- TWO Johanne Marange Apostolic Sec prophetesses arrested on murder charges after cutting, the swelling veins on the left leg of a man who had sought spiritual assistance at their house in Highfield.
CHIPINGE UFO SIGHTING LIKE THE 1994, UFO sighting near Ruwa at Ariel School when over 100 pupils and staff saw an unidentified shiny Flying disc landing and occupants of the UFO stepping out to meet them while sending them telepathic communications; Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge also confirmed seeing a star headed UFO on Friday night headed eastwards with a frightening explosion-like sound
Asked to give a description of what the over 100 witnesses including pupils and staff at Ariel school in 1994, they gave a common picture as shown here,..hmn mass hysteria or genuine UFO sighting? ….Interesting!