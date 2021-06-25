- Matt Hancock accused of ‘having affair with close aide’ Gina Coladangelo after being pictured apparently breaking social distancing rules with her
- DESPITE THE AFRICAN UNION'S will to pay upfront for Covid Vaccine ‘Rich states deliberately kept vaccines from Africa-Strive Masiyiwa, the Zimbabwean telecommunications billionaire
- Zimbabwe is now experiencing a third Covid-19 wave -, VP /Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.
- Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will always rely on the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) for political survival because the two are tied together by the liberation struggle
- Mnangagwa says China as one of Zimbabwe's most important and closest partners and often cites China's noninterference policy and unparalleled progress as something to applaud and emulate.
CHITUNGWIZA Municipality has won an appeal against an Job Sikhala authorising constructing an illegal industrial structure without council approval opposite Chitungwiza Municipality’s headquarters in Zengeza 2
Sikhala, who is also the legislator for Zengeza West, was constructing a structure without council approval opposite Chitungwiza Municipality’s headquarters in Zengeza 2.
The ruling comes after the municipality appealed to the Supreme Court challenging the lower court’s decision.
A three-judge panel comprising Justices Lavender Makoni, Samuel Kudya and Felistus Chatukuta on Tuesday overturned the lower court’s decision allowing Sikhala to continue with his project.
Lead judge, Justice Makoni, in her ruling said the matter be remitted back to the Administrative Court to determine the preliminary point which was argued by the parties and give a ruling. The matter would thereafter proceed depending on the outcome of the preliminary point that was raised that the enforcement order cited the wrong party.
The appeal was allowed with no order as to the costs of suit. The municipality had not sanctioned the project that Sikhala was carrying out in contravention of the Regional, Town and City Planning Act. Construction of a building without adequate paperwork attested to the fact that Sikhala was acting unlawful.
For such development to pass the test, it needed to comply with adequate public safety measures and the blessing of the city fathers.
Sikhala did not comply with the local authority regulations, forcing the council to act and stop him from proceeding with the illegal structure sometime last year. Council then ordered him to immediately discontinue forthwith any development and construction works on the land concerned or any use of the land in question.
The order came to effect on August 17 2020 unless Sikhala appealed against it. This did not go down well with Sikhala who approached the Administrative Court seeking a relief to continue with his illegal project.
Sikhala prevailed after the Administrative Court judge, Justice Herbert Mandeya ruled in his favour in October last year.
In his ruling last year, Justice Mandeya said the municipality council could not stop Sikhala from carrying out the construction of a people’s market in his constituency. But that decision has been overturned by the Supreme Court. – the herald