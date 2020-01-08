CHIVI MAN (47) of Mhosva Village sat on his sleeping grandfather (101) and suffocated him to death for refusing to pray for him.

David Chokureva of Mhosva Village under Headman Chipindu allegedly forced open the door to Maribha Chaka’s bedroom in the wee hours of the night. He attempted to wake the elderly man up who was fast asleep, together with his wife but he did not respond.

This angered Chokureva and he allegedly sat on top of his victim, weighing heavily on the centenarian leading to his death by suffocation. chronicle

WELCOME EVERYONE: 286,536 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 286,536 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes24,468 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,801https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2