- Mashonaland West Police ban machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, spears, knives and daggers over sharp increase in murder, rape, armed robbery, and assult cases
- 'A WHITE British Police officer fired an electric stun gun for 33 seconds and kicked the late Black ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson in the head as he lay on the ground'.
- Two South African soldiers arrested for smuggling 12 boxes of cigarettes worth R160 000 from Zimbabwe using an army vehicle to transport the consignment .
- COVID_19-Seven court houses Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba , Bindura, Mt. Darwin and Mutare Court closed after recording Covid-19 cases
- Chiyangwa and his two accomplices stole an excavator at Chiyangwa's Lions den plot in Shamva from Mega link Investments dismantled it and sold the parts.
Zimbabwe National Army translator Victor Chiyangwa and his two accomplices have been accused of stealing an excavator together with his two accomplices.
Chiyangwa, Innocent Masvaire (40) and Andrew Muzenda (32) allegedly stole the excavator from Mega link Investments dismantled it and sold the parts.
The trio were dragged to Bindura Magistrates Courts where they appeared before provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.
The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged on March 23,2017 Simba Muchatukwa hired the stolen excavator from Mega link and was using it at Chiyangwa’s Lions den plot in Shamva.
The excavator developed a mechanical fault and the company failed to tow it due to muddy ground at Chiyangwa’s mining site.
On December 31 last year the trio hatched a plan to dismantle the excavator and sold the parts to different customers.
In his defence Chiyangwa told the court that he sought authority to dismantle the excavator from the Army.
The matter continues on July 16. – Byo24