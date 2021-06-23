Chiyangwa and his two accomplices stole an excavator at Chiyangwa’s Lions den plot in Shamva from Mega link Investments dismantled it and sold the parts.

Zimbabwe National Army translator Victor Chiyangwa and his two accomplices have been accused of stealing an excavator together with his two accomplices.

Chiyangwa, Innocent Masvaire (40) and Andrew Muzenda (32) allegedly stole the excavator from Mega link Investments dismantled it and sold the parts.

The trio were dragged to Bindura Magistrates Courts where they appeared before provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged on March 23,2017 Simba Muchatukwa hired the stolen excavator from Mega link and was using it at Chiyangwa’s Lions den plot in Shamva.

The excavator developed a mechanical fault and the company failed to tow it due to muddy ground at Chiyangwa’s mining site.

On December 31 last year the trio hatched a plan to dismantle the excavator and sold the parts to different customers.

In his defence Chiyangwa told the court that he sought authority to dismantle the excavator from the Army.

The matter continues on July 16. – Byo24