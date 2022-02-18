- ZANU-PF VISITS Zambia as it frets over Chamisa's link with President Hikainde Hichilema
- STORM DUDLEY : 13 pedigree dogs electrocuted after 11,000 volts of electricity, power line falls onto kennel block and electrocuted the animals' runs.
- 7 OPPOSITION ACTIVISTS freed after arrests while on a voter registration campaign and chanting opposition MDC Alliance party slogans during a procession.
- MINISTER Mudyiwa says consumers must brace for more power cuts owing to a breakdown of machinery at the Hwange Thermal Power Station.
- POLICE IN HARARE SET TOUGH conditions for Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign rally, saying only party supporters from Highfield would be allowed to attend the event at the Zimbabwe Grounds on Sunday.
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have been barred from busing party supporters, toy toying and convoying of vehicles at its first star rally in Harare Sunday.
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have been barred from busing party supporters, toy toying and convoying of vehicles at its first star rally in Harare Sunday.
POLICE have barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from busing party supporters, toy toying and convoying of vehicles at its first star rally in Harare Sunday.
The rally meant to launch the party’s by-election campaign is set for Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields.
According to a police clearance letter sent to CCC provincial organising secretary Paul Madzore supporters will not be allowed to chant slogans from their vehicles. Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have been barred from busing party supporters, toy toying and convoying of vehicles at its first star rally in Harare Sunday.
Madzore confirmed receipt of the letter. “Busing in of people from other constituencies is strictly prohibited,” read part of the clearance.
“Your members shall not be involved in any toy toying, convoying of vehicles of people chanting slogans and singing.
“Any deviation from the above will result in police dispersing your gathering.”
The rally is being conducted at the same venue rival Douglas Mwonzora used at his own by-election campaign launch last week.
It was attended by 300 supporters. Source – NewZimbabwe