CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE (CCC) thwart attempts by Mwonzora led MDC–T supporters to seize (CCC) Bulawayo offices, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

The incident happened when CCC ‘s Bulawayo interim provincial executive was holding its meeting at their Getrude Mthombeni building offices.

According to the party’s Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza, a group of supporters loyal to the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC–T arrived at the premises when the meeting was about to start and forced their way in by breaking a padlock on one of the gates.

“The group who are known Mwonzora supporters arrived in hired kombis and demanded to be admitted into the venue of the meeting claiming that the property belongs to MDC-T. When we refused them entry, some of their bouncers scaled the dual wall and destroyed the gate’s keys before calling their supporters to storm into the meeting,” said Chirowodza.

The CCC provincial spokesperson said the party’s security was forced to intervene and repel the introducers.

“We are glad that no one was injured but the thugs were really menacing. The meeting was only meant for caretaker change champions and anyone who wanted to attend was a stranger. It is unfortunate that we had to abort the meeting because of security concerns” added Chirowodza.

MDC-T youths pleaded with Mwonzora for approval to take possession of the CCC offices in the run up to last Saturday’s by-elections. Source – NewZimbabwe