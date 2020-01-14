COLLAPSE OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS :UK has not invited Zimbabwe to the London, UK-Africa Investment Summit on 20 January 2019.

The United Kingdom did not invite Zimbabwe to the UK-Africa Investment Summit to be held in London on 20 January in what analysts say is a collapse of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

UK based economics and political analyst Professor Steve Hanke said the UK snub shoes that Zimbabwe is not open for business.

“On January 20, the UK will host the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. Zimbabwe was not invited.

“Is Zimbabwe open for business? No! Without strong property rights and public safety, foreign investment is impossible to come by,” said Prof Hanke.

The UK is credited for facilitating the coup that removed the late former President Robert Mugabe from power in November 2017.

Despite helping President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the helm of the government, rekations with the two countries collapsed when Zimbabwe failed to implement political and security reforms. – Byo24

WELCOME EVERYONE: 287,770 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 287,770 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,542 people like this and 24,580 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,812

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2