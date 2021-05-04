- CONTROVERSIAL MNANGAGWA ZANU PF Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate this afternoon after it got the required two thirds majority. from at least 65 Senators who included Zanu-PF
- ZULU QUEEN MANTFOMBI DLAMINI 65 DIED A MONTH after becoming regent until a permanent successor to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died a month ago, was named The Zulu royal family in South Africa announced the death of its monarch Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu at the end of April 2021 just a month after she became regent.
- MA'AT ZIMBABWE OPPOSITION LEADER NEFERKARE NEMBAWARE mocks MDC factions for barren politics saying his party has all the credentials to dislodge MDC as the country's main opposition.
- SECESSIONIST political party Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF) has dissolved its leadership and appointed a taskforce to oversee its elective congress
- An overpass carrying a subway train collapsed in Mexico City late Monday, killing at least 23 people, including children and injuring dozens
Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sailed through Senate this afternoon after it got the required two thirds majority.
At least 65 Senators who included Zanu-PF legislators and traditional leaders voted for the passage of the Bill while 10 Senators voted against.
From the reading of the voting pattern, some MDC T Senators voted for the Bill despite a decision by their party leaders led by Sen Douglas Mwonzora to oppose it during debate.
This is because there were more than 15 Senators from the MDC T Senators in the Chamber yet only 10 voted against it.
The support of the Bill from some MDC T Senators is attributable to a clause that seeks to extend the women’s quota by two more terms, a provision that was popular among women legislators.
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi described the passage as historic while Sen Mwonzora said he will accept the result.
The Bill seeks to extend the women’s quota, remove a clause on running mates, extend tenure of medically fit judges beyond 70 years and give impetus to the devolution agenda.- the herald