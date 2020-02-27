- 'NANDOS with 20,000 staff and 400 outlets in Britain allegedly use the same mops in toilets and kitchens and handle chicken without gloves '.
- 'MDC-A sham democracy exposed as , undermining electoral processes and showing Chamisa is a potential dictator portraying its blatant disregard for democracy. ’
- DUBAI-BASED hospitality conglomerate, Albwardy Investments takes over full control of Meikles Hotel in Harare with effect from March 2020 following the disposal of the property for US$20 million.
- CORONA VIRUS-Two further UK patients have tested positive for coronavirus, total 15, Italy over-400 cases ,12 deaths, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland also reported their first cases linked to the outbreak in Italy, while Spain and France recorded new ones, also involving people who had been to northern Italy.
- Two artisanal miners are feared dead in Shamva Lumbo18 Zuze Syndicate Mine mine shaft collapse on Tuesday morning .
