CORONAVIRUS: AT COTUGNO HOSPITAL IN SOUTH ITALY, no medics have been infected with COVID-19 , as armed guards patrol all the corridors and there are walk-in disinfection machines that look like airport scanners that clean you down. Cotugno Hospital have had time to prepare and Cotugno Hospital, a specialist infectious diseases facility now only treats COVID-19 patients .

A hospital in Naples, Italy is well equipped and prepared to fight coronavirus.

The staff treating the sickest patients wear super advanced masks – much nearer to a gas mask than UK normally see hospital staff wearing.

So far at least, not a single member of the medical teams has been affected – it seems it can be done, you just have to have the right gear and follow the right protocols.

The rules of separating infected environments and the clean areas are followed by everyone. But armed security guards are on every connecting corridor in case anyone forgets.

The staff treating the sickest patients wear super advanced masksPeople are moved back and the corridors locked down as a new patient is brought in every time as preparation is the key to stopping the virus.

Two of the wards are run by Dr Giuseppe Fiorentino. He is absolutely in control of the staff as they work gruelling hours to contain the spread of the virus.

He walked me through the wards explaining how they treat the patients. The advantage all the staff here have over their colleagues around the country is that they are used to dealing with very serious diseases like HIV/Aids and tuberculosis.

He explains the measures they are following for COVID-19 is second nature to them. That knowledge has protected his staff.. news/sky High containment ambulances at the Cotugno Hospital in Naples. Pic: Salvatore Laporta/IPA/Shutterstock

