CORONAVIRUS: REMEMBERING THE NHS workers who have died on the frontline

SOCIAL DISTANCING is designed to minimise contact with other individuals COVID-19 spreads from person to person, reducing the ways people come in close contact with each other is essential. Social distancing means staying home as much as possible and avoiding crowded, public places where close contact with others is likely. This includes shopping centers, movie theaters, stadiums, even large church gatherings. This is why most events and gatherings of more than 10 people have been cancelled, why restaurants and bars are closing, and why many schools have moved to online learning. For essential trips like grocery shopping, the CDC recommends trying to stay at least 6 feet away from others. Why social distan​cing is important

Social distancing is an essential way to slow down the spread of COVID-19. And it’s important that you follow the social distancing recommendations in your community, whether you’re in one of the high-risk groups or not..

Thousands of people in the UK have now died with coronavirus, including doctors, nurses, surgeons and other NHS workers as they are not able to effectively apply social distancing and have no choice but to be in close proximity or come into contact with patients as part of their day to day work.

.

The government has said 19 NHS workers have died so far, with doctors who came out of retirement among those who have lost their lives. BBC

Thousands of people in the UK have now died with coronavirus, including doctors, nurses, surgeons and other NHS workers. .

Aimee O’Rourke, 39 Nurse and mother-of-three Ms O’Rourke died at the hospital where she worked

Alice Kit Tak Ong, 70 began her career as a midwife and was working full-time at two surgeries and holding baby clinics before falling ill.

Adil El Tayar, 63 had worked in Saudi Arabia and Sudan – as well as at St Mary’s and St George’s hospitals in London

Renowned surgeon Dr El Tayar worked in the NHS for 11 years before moving back to his native Sudan to help establish a transplant programme.He returned to the UK in 2015, working as a locum surgeon before his death.

Areema Nasreen, 36 Ms Nasreen worked as a hospital cleaner before gaining her nursing qualification in 2019.She died on 2 April at Walsall Manor Hospital, in the West Midlands – the hospital she had worked at for 16 years.

Lynsay Coventry, 54 The grandmother , a very well-respected midwife who supported many hundreds of women as they welcomed their babies into the world, worked at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, Essex, for 10 years. She died on 2 April.

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, 53, a married father-of-two, Dr Chowdhury was a consultant urologist at Homerton University Hospital, in east London.

Janice Graham, 58 was the first NHS worker in Scotland to die from coronavirus. A health care support worker and district nurse, Ms Graham died at Inverclyde Royal Hospital on 6 April.

British Pakistani Dr Haider Dr Syed Haider worked at Valence Medical Centre, in Dagenham, east London and he died on 6 April.

Ms Pooja Sharma worked as a pharmacist at Eastbourne District General Hospital

Dr Edmond Adedeji, 62 worked as a locum registrar in the emergency department of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire.

Dr Adedeji died on 8 April.

Rebecca Mack, a 29-year-old nurse had worked in the children’s cancer unit at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary before taking up other roles in the health sector and died on 5 April.

Dr Fayez Ayache, a retired GP, 76 stopped working a month before he died on 8 April.

Glen Corbin, 59

A healthcare assistant, Mr Corbin worked at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health, in north-west London, for more than 25 years and died on 4 April.

Jitendra Rathod, 62 a specialist heart surgeon at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he spent 25 years, died in the intensive care ward at the hospital on 6 April.

Dr Anton Sebastianpillai trained at a medical school in Sri Lanka and went on to specialise in treating the elderly at Kingston Hospital in south-west London. Dr Sebastianpillai, who was in his 70s, died on 4 April.

Liz Glanister, 68 a “long-serving” nurse at the Aintree University Hospital, in Liverpool and died on 3 April at Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Prof Sami Shousha, 79, an honorary professor of histopathology at Imperial College London, had worked at UK cancer research laboratories at London’s Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals since 1978 and died on 2 April.

Dr Alfa Saadu, 68 worked for the NHS for nearly 40 years, at various London hospitals and had been working part-time at the Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, before contracting the virus.

Thomas Harvey, 57 a father-of-seven, a healthcare assistant at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford, east London. had contracted the virus at work after treating a patient who later tested positive

His family criticised the NHS for the lack of personal protective equipment provided to staff, saying he “just had gloves and a flimsy apron”.He died at home on 29 March, after feeling unwell for several days.

Amged El-Hawrani an ear, nose and throat consultant at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on 28 March.

Dr Habib Zaidi, 76 had worked as a GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 47 years. Dr Zaidi was a managing partner of a GP practice with his wife Dr Talat Zaidi. Their four children all work in the medical profession.Dr Zaidi died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, on 25 March.

Leilani Dayrit, 47 was based at St Cross Hospital in Rugby

Sister Leilani Dayrit died of suspected coronavirus after displaying symptoms at work.

When a sick person coughs or sneezes, large droplets fly through the air and can infect people nearby (usually under a metre or so but sometimes across much larger distances).

These are called respiratory droplets, and this is how experts think most people are getting sick with COVID-19.

Due to the droplets’ relatively large size, greater than 5 micrometres, they usually don’t travel very far, and they don’t stay in the air too long.

But that’s not the only type of droplet. Much smaller droplets can also be produced when we sneeze and cough, as well as when we talk and breathe. These are called bioaerosols, and they can travel a lot further, and can stay airborne for a longer period of time.

But can you get COVID-19 from these bioaerosols?

The answer has important implications for healthcare workers, and others working in close proximity to those who are sick, and researchers are scrambling to work it out.sciencealert. healthychildren

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 310,473 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 310,473 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website

25,278 people like this and 25,348 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,945

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/