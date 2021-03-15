- COVID-19: Germany, France and Italy have suspended the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, after a series of incidents in Europe involving blood clots. They join several smaller European nations who have halted vaccinations as a precaution while checks are made.
- FRENCH SATIRICAL MAGAZINE Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Shows Queen Kneeling On Megan Markle's Neck
- 'LUKE-ING THE BEAST IN THE EYE'-Mnangagwa is a simple villager with State power who has systematically brought in a mainly Karanga and Midlands clique that has now been purposely deployed or retained in strategic party and State institutions as part of the regional and tribal politics of our so-called new dispensation.
- THE FAMILY OF ARTIST ANNE NHIRA ( 38), who was stabbed to death in SA last week has pleaded for privacy during the mourning period.
- NORTHAMPTON COURT LAST WEEK sentenced Zim DJ Darlent Zirebwa to 24 months jail for savagely beating his girlfriend in a drunken rage on New Years' Day in 2020
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine. BBC