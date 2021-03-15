COVID-19: Germany, France and Italy have suspended the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, after a series of incidents in Europe involving blood clots. They join several smaller European nations who have halted vaccinations as a precaution while checks are made.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine. BBC

