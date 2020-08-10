- COVID-19 mothers can still breastfeed as benefits outweighed the potential risks of transmitting the virus to children-(WHO)
- TANZANIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIALLY BANS ALL SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLETS broadcasting foreign content without government permission.
- A LIBERATION WAR VET GROUP who feel they are entitled to all and no one else is, ..its chaos,..welcome to Zimbabwe!
- 150 YEARS AGO DURING THE COLONISATION ERA, the farm masters would leave their spare pairs of specs on a rock and tell the natives, 'Im sailing back to England for 6 months but my eyes sitting on that rock in the field will be watching you 24/7.
- UNITED NATIONS SAYS IT IS FOLLOWING THE ZIMBABWE CRISIS WITH CONCERN, urging Harare to respect human rights amid pressure for the matter to be tabled at the global meeting.
