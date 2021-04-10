- ‘Sanctions won’t stop economic turnaround’- as VP Chiwenga launches the new Zimbabwe Leather Sector Strategy in Bulawayo.
- RAW SEWAGE INTO Glen View 3 houses and businesses along First Drive opposite Glen View 1 High School at Munyarari shops, Harare
- COVID-19: OVER 200 000 Zimbabweans have returned home due to job losses and deportations, to the very communities which led them to look for a better life elsewhere and have no livelihood opportunities to sustain their return and overall socio-economic stability. - International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Zimbabwe
- "Jealous and controlling" husband 60, who stabbed his wife (56), 300 times in a "brutal" attack has been jailed for life.
- Bulawayo Zesa transformer thief untreated for 3 days at Mpilo Hospital, as the hospital had no electricity following theft of cables by unknown suspects.
