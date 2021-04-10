COVID-19: OVER 200 000 Zimbabweans have returned home due to job losses and deportations, to the very communities which led them to look for a better life elsewhere and have no livelihood opportunities to sustain their return and overall socio-economic stability. – International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Zimbabwe

