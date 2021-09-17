- Boris Johnson Johnon who is expecting his second child with Carrie is in December confirms he has six children
- AFTER 42 MILION CORONAVIRUS CASES AND OVER 670,000 deaths, US eases coronavirus travel restrictions, re-opening to passengers from the UK, EU and other nations.
- BREAKING NEWS: South Africa Johannesburg's Zimbabwean mayor Jolee Dee Matongo who was elected only last month, has died in a car crash
- A BBC Panorama investigation has found evidence that suggests one of Britain's biggest companies paid a bribe to the former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe
- ANCIENT WORLD'S BIGGEST tree, by volume on Earth, 275ft (83m) General Sherman, about 2,500 years old in California's world-famous Sequoia National Park is wrapped with fire-resistant blankets.
COVID-19 VACCINATION: Today is the deadline for careworkers in England to have a first covid vaccination dose and they must be double vaccinated by 11 November 2021.
